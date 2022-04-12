Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday with Angelina Jolie | Video

Digital Millennium

On September 2, Salma Hayek was partying as she celebrated her 55th birthday, that is why that special date the actress received congratulations from her followers on social networksbut not only that since they organized a small meeting for the Veracruz in which Angelina Jolie was present.

Via Instagram, Salma Hayek shared a video in which the actress is seen in front of a cake while behind her there are other people, however, next to her is Angelina Jolie.

In the short video, it is observed that Salma Hayek is about to give the traditional “bite” that in Mexico and other countries it is done, in which it is customary to throw the birthday boy into the cake so that he ends up covered in meringue.

In the clip, the protagonist of Frida holds her hair and although she is reluctant to go near the cake and even tries to stop Angelina Jolie, her plan does not work and the ex-wife of Brad Pitt and the other people throw it.

“My brother Sami and I are teaching Angelina Jolie how to bite,” wrote Salma Hayek in the description of the video.

It should not surprise us that Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie live together much more now, since we must remember that Both actresses are part of the cast of Eternals, the new and long-awaited Marvel movie where he plays Ajak, character that in the comics is represented by a man, however, they wanted to give him a change in production.

Eternals is part of itThe fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be released next November.

