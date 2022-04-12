‘Public Enemy’ shows the best Will Smith in a superb conspiracy thriller

All eyes are on Will Smith, although perhaps not for the reasons he would want. This phrase quite describes the moment he is living, but it can also be perfectly applied to what is happening to him in which, today, may be his best movie. Or, at least, the one in which his exuberant personality does not devour everything around him -he has, yes, made some good movies in this absolute star mode-.

It is no accident that Public Enemy offers us a Smith as atypical as it is stupendous in its restriction. After all, the project was not built around his person, but is the result of the factory of Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson, who had been trying to build the project since the early nineties.

Smith actively sought to participate in the film learning that Gene Hackman He was going to be another of the protagonists, hoping to join the trail of great promising stars who have shared the screen with him (Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, etc).

Run for your life

Like those young up-and-comers, Smith plays the role of a successful family man living a comfortable existence to which many aspire, albeit with a few secrets up his sleeve. Soon all that begins to fall apart when he becomes involved in a conspiracy concerning the assassination of an American congressman by government agents, and he is the only one with evidence of said conspiracy.

Little by little he realizes how far the dark tentacles of the State extend to try to capture him and needs the help of an Intelligence and communications expert who was a former spy (Hackman). This turbine of tension and paranoia is directed by one of the greatest architects of the conspiracy thriller of commercial cinema, such as Tony Scotthere giving his first blow towards government hyper-surveillance that would become a constant theme in the last part of his career.

It’s really for a 1998 movie, which preempted this panic that would be more common in the decade of the War on Terror, where such surveillance practices became notorious. Scott tells all this urgently, with a rhythm that does not tire at any timeand also giving room to its two stars to create an effective dynamic.

We’ve talked about how successful Smith is in the film, but Hackman once again scores another top notch with that fugitive from the system who knows perfectly well what atrocities those at the controls are capable of.

‘Public Enemy’: Tony Scott’s impeccable commercial and adult cinema

It is not an excessively different role from what he already does in The conversation from Francis Ford Coppola. In fact, many theories have pointed to Public Enemy as an unofficial sequel to this film – supported by the fact that at a certain point they show archive images that are taken directly from The Conversation.

The same are big words, but the truth is that Scott’s film it is an exercise in impeccable commercial adult cinemawhich can be enjoyed anytime on Disney+.