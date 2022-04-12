Pinocchio: the story of the wooden boy in Disney’s Golden Tales – Music and Books – Culture

Released during World War II, ‘Pinocchio’ (1940) is a Disney classic inspired by the children’s story ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’by the Italian writer Carlo Collodi (1826-1890) and directed by Ben Shapsteen and Hamilton Luske.

Since it’s already popular, Pinocchio tells the story of Gepetto, a carpenter who creates a wooden puppet and wants him to become a real boy, a wish that the Blue Fairy grants him. From that moment Pinocchio will have to learn to differentiate between good and evil with the help of Jiminy Cricket.

Pinocchio was Disney’s second animated production, after ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1952). The film won two Academy Awards: Best Original Score and best original song for ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’, performed by the character of Jiminy Cricket.

Although several adaptations of the story of Pinocchio have been brought to the big screen, recently we have the one directed by Matteo Garrone and starring Roberto Benigni, the actor from La vida es bella; In addition, he got two Oscar nominations in the categories of best costume and best makeup and hairstyle.

This 2022 the release dates of two new versions of the film that will be seen on streaming platforms were confirmed. Disney will do it in September in live-action format, with the participation of renowned actor Tom Hanks playing Geppetto. For its part, Netflix will premiere an animated version directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson in December.

Pinocchio teaches children the value of honesty, humility, obedience to parents, finding positive friendships, and the importance of studies; in addition to learning to discern between good and bad actions.

