“Perfect as I am”: Selena Gomez responds to sayings by weight

“Honestly, I’m not worried about my weight,” said the artist in a video posted on social networks.

Constantly, celebrities must face criticism from haters. This is the case of Selena Gomez, who is constantly in the news despite staying away from controversy.

Now, Gómez has returned to social networks, and she did it to respond to those who criticize her for her characteristics and/or physical features related to either her weight or height.



went through a video posted on Tik Tok -which he later deleted-, where the former Disney girl expressed her opinion regarding the questions of the haters.

I’ve tried to stay slimbut I went to Jack in the Box -a fast food chain- and I ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich, ”the singer begins ironically.

She added: “But honestly I’m not worried about my weight, because people always criticize about it (…) Bitch, I am perfect just the way I am.”