Miniskirts: how to wear them in Spring Summer according to celebrities at 40+

that the mini skirts are basic to Spring Summer It is a fact, just as the trends projected for this year favor in particular the micro designs inspired by the nineties and 2000s. Acne Studios, Alberta Ferretti, Antik Batik, Bodgard, Balmain, Blumarine and Botega Benetta are just some of the great fashion houses that have proposed them in endless styles and fabrics. The collections for the second half of the year confirm their permanence even during the cold months.

The mini skirts they made their grand entrance in the late 1960s and early 1970s, defying all social norms of the time. Over time we have seen them reinforced as one of the most risky garments of our wardrobe, one that even during the 90s was recurrent in the outfits of Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. However, on this occasion we are inspired by the combinations of celebrities who integrate them into their daily lives at 40+, diversifying the possibilities of this garment that we like to wear so much for all kinds of occasions.

How to wear miniskirts at 40+ in Spring/Summer 2022 like the celebrities?

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival. Jacopo Raul

To attend the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the Spanish actress, Penelope Cruz, wore one white miniskirt of tweeds The straight silhouette echoes in the shoes, some white peep toe heels with bracelet She complemented the equation with a white crew neck t-shirt and a jacket, a total Chanel look.

kim kardashian