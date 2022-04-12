Max Verstappen shot against Red Bull and showed all his nonconformity

The third date of the 2022 Formula 1 season played at the Australian Grand Prix left many conclusions. One of the most affected was Max Verstappen, who was forced to leave for the second time so far this year, this time due to a fuel system failure. He again fell just short of a second place behind Charles Leclerc.

The current world champion was also unable to finish the first Grand Prix of the year in Bahrain due to a different problem, and has already been affected in the fight for the drivers’ title. At the moment He is sixth with 25 units, even behind his teammate Sergio Pérezand has the Monegasque Ferrari 46 points ahead.

After what happened in Albert Park, Mad Max was pure impotence and made clear his internal disagreement by talking about “unacceptable” problems of his Red Bull Racing teamwhile making it clear that he does not see a clear solution on the horizon for them.

“I’ll go home first, I’ll talk to the team when I’m back home. We will try to forget today and wake up tomorrow to focus again on the next races. But also, there does not seem to be a clear solution. So we have to work hard to try and improve our reliability.”Shooting.

Continuing with his exposition of annoyance, he referred to the inconveniences in achieving balance with his RB18 single-seater and excessive tire wear: “As for the balance, I’m having a lot of problems, it’s quite random. And in the race we had terrible tire degradation. So you can see we’re definitely not in the right place“.

Finally, he made clear the distance that currently separates them from the Italian team, something that they will have to reverse if they want to aspire to the titles. “I mean, it’s still a second place. But if we want to fight for the title, we have to be ahead of Ferrari, and they definitely have things much more under control than us.“sentenced.