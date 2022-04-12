Marvel Studios confirms the directors of Ironheart

Marvel Studios has already hired those in charge of directing the future series iron heart for Disney+, with Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) serving as executive producer

Ryan Coogler and his production banner, Proximity Media, have joined the creative team at iron heartthe Disney+ series from Marvel Studios featuring the main character inspired by Iron Man. They have also hired Samantha Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Blindspotting) as directors.

Actress Dominique Thorne will give life to Riri Williams, a character that will be presented in Black Panther 2. A brilliant teenage inventor who, in the comics, builds her own version of the Iron Man suit in a dorm room at MIT.

Williams debuted in Invincible Iron Man #7 2016 and was created by screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. At certain points in the comics, he even replaces Tony Stark as Iron Man; In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony, played by Robert Downey Jr., died heroically fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross are also involved in the series which has Chinaka Hodge, (TNT’s Snowpiercer), as the main writer.

Bailey will direct the first three episodes, while Barnes will direct the fourth through sixth episodes of the series.

Coogler, along with his Proximity Media colleagues Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout. Hodge will also executive produce.

About the directors

Samantha Bailey is co-creator of the series Brown Girls 2017, Emmy nominee, and creator of You’re So Talented 2016 Gotham nominee, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She has served as producer and director in the last season of dear whites Netflix and was a director on the previous season of the series.

On the other hand, Angela Barnes has directed episodes of Mythic Quest, One Day at a Time, Blindspotting and the fourth season of Atlanta among other projects. He was also behind the viral video campaign “Get Your Booty to the Poll”.

Proximity was founded by Cooglers, Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks and works across all media, from film and television to soundtracks and podcasts. In the cinematographic field, he produced Judas and the Black Messiah Y Space Jam: A New Legacy. The company has an exclusive general television agreement with Disney under which it is working on a series derived from Black Panther set in Wakanda.

iron heart It’s coming to Disney+ sometime in 2023.