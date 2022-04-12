Margot Robbie: Which actors will participate in the movie ‘live action’ of Barbie? | Entertainment

Mattel announced the production of a live action film about Barbie, one of the most famous dolls worldwide. The film will star margot robbie and is expected to hit theaters at the end of 2023.

The film is about to start filming and every day more actors are added to its cast. canadian actor Ryan Gosling will join the film giving life to KenBarbie’s partner.

One of the most outstanding actresses is Emma Mckey, known for her performance in the series ‘sex education‘, for his great physical resemblance to the protagonist. Mackey’s role is not known so far, but fans believe that she will play the doll’s sister.

Actors Simu Liu Y will ferrer They also confirmed their participation in the film directed by Greta Gerwigwho also directed Lady Bird and Little Women, films starring women.

The movie was announced in 2014and since then the brief synopsis that will give way to the story in which it is expected to see “a Barbie doll gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and then embarks on an adventure in the real world.” So far they know each other very well. few details of the plot of the tape.