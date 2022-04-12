Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman is Goddess of Thunder

There is little more than three months left before the fourth film of Thor from Marvel Studios see the light, which makes us keep wondering, when its first official trailer will come out, but in the meantime, for now we know one thing: what it will look like Natalie Portman in the suit Goddess of Thunderand I know, it sounds contradictory, how could we know what the actress will look like in said costume if there is not yet an official trailer revealed by Marvelthe answer is simple, a photograph of the film’s merchandise has been leaked.

That’s right, the next movie from Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunderwhich will hit theaters on July 8 of this year, and will tell us a new story of the Asgardian god, and now that recently Marvel Studios celebrated the start of the official promotion, its merchandise has also begun to be promoted, and that is how a twitter user has discovered a new batch of popcorn containers, where we can see the two heroes and protagonists of the film directed by Taika Waititi.

In this container, you can take a first look at the protagonists Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portmanwhere both appear wearing their battle uniforms, that is, natalieappears for the first time as the Goddess of Thunder.

which confirms that portmanwill join the battle along with the Asgardian hero, and his suit of Goddess of Thundermakes look Natalie Portmanwho will reprise her role as Jane Foster, as a powerful warrior, now it remains for us to know, what powers might the powerful Jane have, when she obtains her rise as a superhero in the franchise of Marvelwhich confirms many of the theories circulating on the internet.

We still don’t know anything about his powers, but what we can see in the image of the merchandise is that he throws lightning bolts from his hands, in addition, we still don’t know how he will get his powers, but what we can say is that it will be great to watch her being a partner in action of ThorHopefully the first official trailer will be revealed soon.