La Jornada – Senators criticize that the exercise became an act of vanity

The opposition in the Senate deplored that the mandate revocation exercise was distorted by the federal government and Morena, who turned it into an act of simulation “and vanity.”

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and National Action Party (PAN) disapproved that in the midst of an economic crisis “this whim” cost more than 1,700 million pesos, which could have been used to meet the needs of the country.

The senators of the PRI parliamentary group condemned that the government and Morena have used a citizen’s right to pressure and disqualify the National Electoral Institute (INE), and that public institutions and resources have been used to rehearse a state election.

They accused that what was conceived as a tool for participatory democracy, included in the legislation as a result of agreements between all political forces, “has been distorted by the government and the majority party.”

The legislators of tricolor They criticized the squandering of 1.7 billion pesos that could have been used for other needs.

They recalled that, from the beginning of the process until this Sunday, political actors from the ruling party, federal authorities and high-level public officials incurred in violations of the law, as well as unacceptable practices that constitute a democratic setback.

“Vileness of the government”: PAN

On the other hand, the vice-coordinator of the PAN in the Senate, Kenia López, criticized that the government perverted this exercise of democratic participation.

“With the revocation of the mandate, the vileness of this government became clear. In Morena they violated the law, illegally promoted the President, attacked the INE, used public resources for partisan events. Even public servants stopped being at the service of the people to turn to a political campaign”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Morena –the majority bench in the Senate–, Ricardo Monreal, wrote on his social networks: “The revocation of the mandate provides several lessons: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is Morena’s main asset; turnout was considerable; the result translates into strength; the movement is ready for elections; do not underestimate that the opposition exists, but has demobilized”.

Clemente Castañeda, coordinator of the senators of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), expressed on his social networks: “There is little to celebrate about the revocation consultation because the spirit of the constitutional reform was distorted and manipulated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. and brunette. An instrument of citizen participation ended in a campaign to hide the deficiencies of the government”.