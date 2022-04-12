Kendall Jenner Rocks Platform Thong Sandals With Sheath Dress

Kendall Jenner proves to have the ideal formula to combine the trend most daring of the 2000s in the present year. The one belonging to the Kardashian-Jenner family has recently revived two of the stylistic currents that marked the course of the fashion industry in past decades, to later configure the comfortable and functional look that every woman will want to have in her dressing room in the coming seasons.

The supermodel, Kendall Jenner, has recognized the great stylistic power with which the thong sandals. A typology of 2000s shoesinspired by the traditional toe sandals, although with an extra bit of elegance and sophistication. It will definitely be a shoe that becomes the protagonist in this 2022, according to the creative directors on the catwalk and street style.

Although it is true that the model of thong sandals that we observe regularly is extremely classic, since it is a smooth design made of leather, suede or plastic, the geniuses of the sector have told us that, in the following months, we will witness renewed launches such as, for example, those that through XL platforms elevate and stylize the figure of those who wear them.

How, then, to combine the thong sandals in vogue for 2022? Kendall Jenner has chosen to combine said article with a dress. The most demanded piece of clothing in the spring and summer period evolves and is presented to us in countless fabrics and unique prints. Exuberance will take over our capsule collections in 2022, leaving us builds for posterity.

The cut outthe fringesthe navythe molesthe leather and the point are trends who will take over the dresses making them perfect alternatives to skirts or pants. Nevertheless, Kendall Jenner has submitted a hippie print which, far from disappearing, will re-emerge with force next spring, thus competing with the other prints: the tie dye.

Kendall Jenner’s look that fuses seventies trends with movements of the Y2K era

The American businesswoman has also been seen wearing a dress belonging to the collection Spring/Summer 2022 from Loewe. A long multicolored design of tie dye print and thick straps. East print that evokes the 70s and 90s caused a sensation in 2021, inviting the public to practice DIY in their homes, a concept that translates as ‘Do it Yourself’.

The tie dye returns to the catwalks confirming that there are those who have the keys to show it off in a chic key. Kendall Jennerfor its part, has chosen to conjugate said dress a few thong sandals with black platform.