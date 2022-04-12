Jurassic World Dominion: How did the director of the film convince Sam Neill and Laura Dern to return to the franchise?

Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World Dominion, had the difficult task of making the reunion of Jurassic Park’s golden trio possible. Although we had already seen Jeff Goldblum in a small cameo in Fallen Kingdom, Sam Neill and Laura Dern had not appeared. What convinced them to return?

Although what most caught the attention of jurassic-park were the dinosaurs, the golden trio made up of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) They took the hearts of many. their return in Jurassic World Dominionafter almost 30 years of appearing together on the big screen, excites more than one…but what?How did the director Colin Trevorrow to convince them to join Chris Pratt Already Bryce DallasHoward?

In an interview with Empire, Colin Trevorrow explained that he had the difficult task of convincing Dern Already Neil to join Jurassic World Dominion. Let’s remember that Jeff Goldblum He had had a small cameo in the previous film, so his return was already covered on that side.

Colin Trevorrow He stated that he met personally with Sam Neil and described that, at the beginning of the talk, the actor looked at him with “some skepticism and sideways“. “I am not steven spielbergI never will be. So I really had to start from scratch to convince these people that I was going to be able to guide them back to these characters that mean so much to them.” explained Trevorrow.

Yes ok Trevorrow said it will never be Spielberg, Neil believes that he is a good candidate to continue the great franchise: “That’s the guy who reminds me the most (to Spielberg). And I don’t say that lightly, I really don’t.”said the act. “He’s imaginative, enthusiastic, always energetic.”

On the other hand, when the director met with Laura Dern The enthusiasm of both parties was also noted. “Colin he was very interested in making it matter. We find out how it would feel if these three characters got back together and how they would feel about each other. And it’s delicious”said the actress.

Thanks to the persuasive tactics of Colin Trevorrow and the desire and disposition of Dern and Neil, Jurassic World Dominion will give us the long-awaited and epic meeting of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. The golden trio will join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) Already Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed.

The official synopsis of Jurassic World Dominion says: “Dinosaurs now live, and hunt, alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

For those who don’t know, this new movie will show us several dinosaurs, but there will be one that will have great prominence and it will not be a genetic hybrid. Luckily for us, the new dino that we will see is Argentine and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Giganotosaurus, a theropod found in Neuquén. In that province, 70% of the body of this fossilized dinosaur was found, on which all the pertinent studies were carried out.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker. He just wants to watch the world burn”, he joked Trevorrow about the dinosaur. To shorten the name Giganotosaurus, the dinosaur is known as Giga and, according to the director, its home is BioSyn Valley, the rival company of InGen in the original trilogy. “BioSyn was awarded the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world through various governments,” explained Trevorrow about the plot of dominion. Furthermore, he added: “It is a research center where they can study the pharmaceutical values ​​of animals, but where other kinds of things also happen.”

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 9 and will have in its cast Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, among others.

