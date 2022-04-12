Johnny Depp’s lawyers denounce the “devastating” effect of Amber Heard’s accusations

Fairfax (United States) (AFP) – The accusations of domestic violence that Amber Heard made against Johnny Depp, with whom she was married, have had a “devastating” effect on the American actor’s career, his lawyer said Tuesday in a court in the United States, where both are accused of defamation. .

This trial, which takes place near Washington, is part of a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Amber Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after having denounced Depp two years earlier.

“This case demonstrates how devastating words can be when they are false and spoken in public,” said the actor’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, at the opening of the proceedings.

“Amber Heard forever changed Depp’s life and reputation and you will hear him recount the terrible impact this had on his life,” he said, addressing the jury.

According to Benjamin Chew, Amber Heard accused her husband of violence in 2016 to get back at him for deciding to divorce.

And two years later, in the wake of the “MeeToo movement” that denounced sexual violence and “just before the premiere of the movie Aquaman”, in which she participated, Amber Heard “chose to remind the world of these poisonous accusations in a newspaper world famous,” he said.

Freedom of expression

In her opinion piece, the 35-year-old actress does not name Johnny Depp, 58, whom she met in 2009 and married in 2015.

American actress Amber Heard arrives at the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, United States, on April 11, 2022 Samuel CorumAFP

A year later he applied for a restraining order, stating that the actor had hit him. But she resigned from these positions as part of her divorce, which was finalized in 2017.

Following the column’s publication in the newspaper, Depp, who denies hitting her, filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, seeking $50 million in damages.

The actress, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit in which she asks for 100 million dollars, for the continuation of the “abuse” and “harassment” that Johnny Depp imposed on her during the marriage.

The actor filed the lawsuit in the state of Virginia, where the Washington Post is printed and where the legal framework is more favorable to defamation complaints than in California, where the two actors reside.

This case is mainly about “the First Amendment” of the Constitution that authorizes Amber Heard “the right to say the words she said,” replied the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, and asked the jury to “confirm and protect” this right. .

addictions

“If Amber had intended to use this article to detail the abuse she suffered… this article would have been very, very different,” he explained.

American actress Amber Heard in the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, on April 12, 2022 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI POOL/AFP

“You are going to see the real Johnny Depp, beyond the red carpets, the fame and the money of pirate costumes,” added the lawyer, who describes him as a man who became violent due to alcohol and drug abuse. , some addictions that destroyed his career.

The two ex-spouses attend the trial, broadcast live on television and which will last for weeks. The witness list is worthy of Hollywood movies, with billionaire Elon Musk, actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and actress Ellen Barkin.

This trial is reminiscent of the one held in 2020 in London, when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued the editorial of The Sun newspaper for an article that presented him as a violent husband.

Called as a witness, his ex-wife had recounted a dozen attacks committed, according to her, by a husband transformed into a “monster” by drug use.

Johnny Depp admits to having used too many drugs and alcohol, but insists that he never hit a woman. He is backed by his ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

American actor Johnny Depp speaks with his lawyer at the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, United States, on April 12, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI POOL/AFP

The British court ruled in favor of The Sun, considering that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks had been proven.”

After this setback, the actor’s career sank and he was kicked out of several projects, including the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

© 2022 AFP