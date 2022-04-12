Johan Vásquez would leave Genoa and 3 Serie A clubs would look for him

Midtime Editorial

The disastrous Genoa seasonpenultimate in Serie A and with serious relegation problems, does not overshadow the great individual performance of the Mexican Johan Vásquezwho is already rumored I would leave the club for the next season, with others three Italian teams supposedly interested in taking the center emerged from the Pumas.

The information comes from various fronts, starting with the Genoese regional newspaper Il Secolo XIXwhich speaks of “the great difficulty” of keeping Johan at Genoa if the club goes to Serie B, something feasible if we consider that with six games to go they are 19th with just 22 points.

Let us remember that in mid-March, with Vásquez as the starter for the 90 minutes, the Genoa FC snapped a 26 game winless streak in Serie Ato measure the sports crisis in which they are involved and that will probably cost them the category, since in the remaining calendar they have complicated games against AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

What teams are looking for Johan Vásquez?

The journalist Kery Ruiz details that Atalanta, Lazio and Fiorentina are the three possible destinations for the center back of the Mexican National Team, whose worth current on the portal Transfermarkt it’s barely €4 millionalthough it is hard to believe that Genoa would let go of one of its most outstanding elements for such a low amount.

Other media speak of a possibility with the Sassuolo and Inter Milanso the future of the Aztec seems to be very clear in Italy, where he only arrived last summer.

In the 2021-2022 Season, Johan Vásquez has 26 caps for Genoaof which 24 are in Serie A and the remaining two in the Coppa Italia, totaling 2 thousand 175 minutes on the courtwith more than 70% of successful passes and eight warnings, without red cards.

