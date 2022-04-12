Jesus Christ in the cinema, main actors who have represented him throughout history | Jim Caviezel | Robert Power | Christian Bale | Joaquin Phoenix | Enrique Irazoqui | Willem Dafoe | Ted Neley| Jeffrey Hunter | Max von Sydow | Henry Rambal | Cinema and series

Cinema, throughout history, has contributed to building an image of Jesus, present to this day in the collective imagination of people (believers or not); and Easter is an almost obligatory date in which to remember, watch and see again in those films the Historical Jesus Christ, either as a main character, secondary or omnipresent.

