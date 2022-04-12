“It is important to know how to say no in Hollywood”: Eiza González – Periódico Zócalo

The Angels.- The Mexican Eiza Gonzalez has conquered Hollywood in record time until she became one of the most demanded and box office Latin actresses in the mecca of cinema, where she has learned that sometimes the most powerful thing is knowing how to say “no”.

“ When you get to a certain point in your career, it’s very important to say no to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype,” says the Mexican actress in an interview with Efe during the promotion of her latest premiere, “ambulance”which just hit theaters.

González returns to the action genre, which he has already dominated in films like “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Hobbs and Shaw” (2019), with a heist thriller directed by Michael Bayknown for blockbusters on the level of “Armageddon” (1998) or the saga “Transformer”.

In the new film, the actress plays a Los Angeles paramedic who, while trying to save the life of a police officer in an ambulance, is taken hostage by two robbers who are trying to flee in the same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“ I am proud to have grown up in Mexicosurrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” she explains. Gonzalez.

“ And if I make you analyze, the paper feels organic because in The Angels there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work,” she adds.

Although she herself admits that it is not always easy to prosper in a world as complicated as Hollywood without giving up certain principles.

“ When you are starting you have to do things that are not aligned with your values. “You have to pay for certain things for others,” she says.

In “Ambulance”, González has followed the instructions of Bay, a director who remains true to his style of giving the viewer no respite with fast-paced action, chases and explosions, this time aboard an ambulance recklessly driven by Jake Gyllenhaal Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“ We spent 37 days inside filming in an ambulance and I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home”, jokes the actress.

The filmmaker has highlighted that almost everything that appears on the screen is real, there are hardly any special effects or simulations and that it was more difficult to shoot inside the ambulance that was traveling through Los Angeles at full speed than to choreograph the chases.

González confirms it: “Between the actors, the cameraman, the lighting, the audio… We were ten people in a very small space. Your stomach couldn’t even sound, you could hear everything”.

About being a regular in action roles, the actress recalls that in Mexico grew up with action movies because “in the 90s they were the ones that came from USA.”

“ Not like art cinema, which now reaches all parts of the world”, he points out.

But soon the international public will discover other facets of the Mexican, who has already demonstrated her talent for comedy in “I Care a Lot” (2020).

Gonzalez will be part of “Extrapolations”a series of AppleTV+ on the climate crisis and whose distribution will be led by meryl streep Y Kit Harington.

She will also give life to the legendary Mexican actress Maria Felix (1914-2002), known as “The Lady”in a biographical film that he will direct Matthew Heinman.