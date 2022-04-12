‘I feel proud to have grown up in Mexico’; Eiza González after conquering Hollywood

The Mexican Eiza González has conquered Hollywood in record time until she became one of the most demanded and box office Latin actresses in the mecca of cinema, where she has learned that sometimes the most powerful thing is knowing how to say “no”.

“When you get to a certain point in your career, it’s very important to say no to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype.“, assures the Mexican actress in an interview with Efe during the promotion of her latest premiere, ambulancewhich just hit theaters.

González returns to the action genrewhich has already dominated in films like BabyDriver (2017) and Hobbs&Shaw (2019), with a heist thriller directed by Michael Baand, known for blockbusters on the level of Armageddon (1998) or the saga transformers.

In the new movie, the actress plays a Los Angeles paramedic who, while trying to save the life of a police officer in an ambulance, is taken hostage by two thieves trying to flee in the same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“I am proud to have grown up in Mexico, surrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers.Gonzalez explains.

“And if you start to analyze, the role feels organic because in Los Angeles there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work.“, Add.

Although she herself recognizes that it is not always easy to prosper in a world as complicated as Hollywood without giving up certain principles.

“When you are starting you have to do things that are not aligned with your values”. “You have to pay for certain things for others“, he points.

“IN MEXICO WE GREW UP WITH 90’S ACTION MOVIES”

in ambulance, González has followed Bay’s instructionsa director who stays true to his style of giving the viewer no respite with frenetic action, chases and explosions, this time aboard an ambulance recklessly driven by Jake Gyllenhaal Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“We spent 37 days inside filming in an ambulance and I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home“jokes the actress.

The filmmaker has highlighted that almost everything that appears on the screen is real, there are hardly any special effects or simulations and that it was more difficult to shoot inside the ambulance that was traveling through Los Angeles at full speed than to choreograph the chases.

Gonzalez confirms: “Between the actors, the camera, the lighting, audio… We were ten people in a very small space. Your stomach couldn’t even sound, you could hear everything”.

About being a regular in action roles, the actress recalls that in Mexico she grew up with action movies because “in the 90s they were the ones that came from the United States.”

“Not like art cinema, which now reaches all parts of the world“, he points out.

IN THE FUTURE: SERIES WITH MERYL STREEP AND BRINGING MARÍA FÉLIX TO LIFE

But soon the international public will discover other facets of the Mexican, who has already demonstrated her talent for comedy in I Care a Lot (2020).

Gonzalez will be part of Extrapolationsan Apple TV + series about the climate crisis and whose cast will be led by Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

In addition, he will give life to the legendary Mexican actress Maria Felix (1914-2002), known as La Doña, in a biographical film that she will direct Matthew Heinman.

“They are very different projects -he advances-. I feel proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way.“.