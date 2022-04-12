Harvard psychologist explains why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

After the infamous event at the Oscars, viewers wondered what was going through Will Smith’s mind when he assaulted comedian Chris Rock. In his acceptance speech for best actor, Smith, who now faces disciplinary action from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said he was defending his wife, Jada Pinkett Smithwhose hair loss due to alopecia was the subject of a rude on-air joke by Rock.

In the later days, the episode sparked discussions and debates around a larger issue: the socialization of boys and men by society for violence, protective or otherwise. “Although frowned upon in many segments of society, violence remains a main feature of messages about masculinity, on the playground, in the movies, and perhaps even in the home.“, detailed in dialogue with The Harvard Gazette, Anna Precht.

Precht is an instructor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. and program director 3East Boys Intensive Program McLean Hospital, designed to help struggling teens; and was able to explain in depth the reason for Smith’s behavior.

Rock hadn’t colored after Smith’s slap and comment, and no one imagined how in a matter of seconds it became the moment that everyone will remember from the Oscars 2022: Smith’s punch and his riotous yell, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Although that is the phrase that already lives in 500 memes, there is another that the actor pronounced that has even more weight. The one he said through tears a few minutes later, when he picked up the Oscar for Best Actor for “The Williams Method.” “Love Makes You Do Crazy Things”he justified himself, in a speech in which he mentioned God, the devil and Denzel Washington.

Smith’s claim that his motivation was to protect his family without a doubt caught the attention of the guests and spectators. Those of a previous generation were taught that it is good to protect your family, even though at any time going on stage and hitting the host is not considered “cool”.

The psychology behind the beating

Asked about this incident and the way in which men and children are socialized, the specialist stated: “Regardless of gender, humans are wired with emotions and drives to protect ourselves and others when a real threat is present.“.

What it means is that this event is evolutionarily adaptive and part of our biology. She then added “That being said, yesterday I was thinking about this: I find it harder to imagine an actress beating up a comedian who made a bad comment or joke. Then I start thinking: gender is part of this? I absolutely believe that boys and girls receive different messages about aggression and violence, and how these relate to their identity from a very young age“.

So, How are boys and girls socialized differently around violence? “First I want to acknowledge that we are framing this in a binary way: men and women. That said, I think men and boys historically have generally been given the message to varying degrees that being strong is a crucial characteristic of masculinity. We see this being transmitted even to babies,” Precht said.

Is there an imposed social machismo that harms us?

The professional added: “We are more likely to call little boys ‘strong’ and girls ‘pretty’. This continues and grows through childhood. Where it becomes more problematic is the way force’ is equated with aggression, instead of strength it is about communicating and solving problems with words or even walking away“.

“Society, I mean families and schools, tell boys to be men’ and assert themselves aggressively. Action is the language that is most clearly taught to them,” commented the psychologist.

Girls are taught: to get along, to keep the peace and not to cause trouble.

Children are taught: to defend themselves and to “be men”.

It is a striking difference It manifests itself in many different ways throughout a child’s development. Children in Precht’s program tell of their experiences with bullies on the playground and how These emotionally sensitive children may not show aggression and may be very clearly punished by their peers. and perhaps even by authority figures.

How much does it affect in children?

For the specialist, when they defend themselves or are “men”, they are punished. But back to the question about protection: a woman needs to be protected, with violence, from a comment? The use of aggression to protect’ when protection is not needed is harmful for both men and women.

How much does what happened affect feminism?

It stems from the paternalistic assumption that women need to be rescued. So, capable women are undermined, weakened in such cases. I don’t know Will Smith and haven’t talked to him about this, but I’m curious as to what happened at the time. Because I imagine that in a cooler and quieter time, recognize that a joke is not really a threat. That’s where, as a psychologist, she asked herself, ‘What happened there?'”

From the sad incidentsocial networks were flooded with comments talking about how violence is never the solution, especially when the world is literally at war and they are personalities who more than once ensured peace.

How has this changed in recent decades for both men and women?

“The change -continued- is different for men and women. In the last few decades, I think women have seen more representations of themselves as powerful.

There is a push for more balanced representation of women, even in the face of sometimes strident opposition. And when it comes to women it is hard to find the other side of equally balanced representations of men, role models of vulnerability, media representations of non-aggressive men”.

The phrase “Toxic masculinity” has been gaining traction, and according to Precht, the fact that it is even in our lexicon points to a change in trajectory. People are discussing gender and gender identity. I think parents are looking at the ways in which their own socialization around anger and aggression is causing them problems.

But when we look around the world, men still assert power and strength through aggressive and violent means. I turn on the news this morning and see ample evidence of exactly what we are talking about, both in our country and around the world. It’s hard to say that things are changing for the better, and some people can say ‘no, they’re not’ when they look at the world. But I’m looking for the s’ and the hope.

“When I talk about it here with the kids, I think about how it can be daunting, overwhelming. I think about how we change something that is so pervasive, so ancient, so global. We need to drive change, and we can do that in small, individual ways and in the way we think and talk with children about emotions and behavior.

The way we set an example for them, the way we talk about the characteristics we want to reinforce. Y we can support programs that show a more balanced multidimensional model for boys and menand take advantage of part of the hope we have for change, to counteract the darkness we see,” he concluded.