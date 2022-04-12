From Pope to Franco, the most famous Francis in history

Was born Francis Fernandezthe son of Alberto Fernandez and Fabiola Yanez, the presidential couple. The chosen name is loaded with meaning. The president himself explained that, in part, the election is due to his esteem for the Popewhom he considers a “world leader”, although Fernández is not, in his own words, “a very practicing Catholic”.

Nevertheless, The Argentine Pope is not the first Francis of world fame. Before the current president of the Vatican, there were saints, dictators, singers, poets and actors, among other cultural and political figures, who shared their name with the First Baby. Here, a top 10.

1. Francis I

Pope Francis I, the first Jesuit and Latin American pope, is the direct inspiration for the name of the president’s son. He came to that position on March 13, 2013, after the resignation of Benedict XVI, his predecessor. Before, under the name of Jorge Bergoglio, he was the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and one of the most powerful representatives of the Catholic Church in Argentina.

2. Francis of Assisi

San Francisco de Asiswho lived between 1181 and 1226, was the founder of the Franciscan Order. The son of a successful merchant, he sacrificed all his wealth and dedicated his life to the study and propagation of the Catholic religion. The Catholic Church canonized him shortly after his death, in 1228.

3. Francis Franco

The Spanish dictator, who ruled between 1936 and 1973, the year of his death, is one of the most important “Francis” in world history. Various historians count the fatalities of this fascist government in the hundreds of thousands, in addition to the thousands of exiles that Spain had in its forty years in power.

4. Francesco Petrarca

14th century Italian poet, philosopher and philologist, Francesco Petrarca was one of the forerunners of humanism and the Renaissance throughout Europe. His work served as inspiration for artists of the stature of William Shakespeare or the Spanish poet Garcilaso de la Vega.

5. Francis Ford Coppola

Another who shares the name with the son of Alberto Fernández is the director of the trilogy “The Godfather”. Francis Ford Coppola He was also responsible for the filming of Dracula, by Bram Stoker, with Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves and Anthony Hopkins.

6. Francisco “Perito” Moreno

Francisco Pascasio Moreno was a explorer, scientist, naturalist, botanist, politician, geographer and conservationist belonging to the Generation of 80′. In honor of his explorations of Patagonia and his services to the national state, the Perito Moreno Glacier was named after him.

7. Francisco “Chico” Buarque

The Brazilian artist, who wrote impressive protest songs against his country’s dictatorship, is another of the personalities who share his name with the president’s son. Buarque was imprisoned for his music in 1968, and had to go into exile in 1969. However, he continued to criticize the dictatorship in his songs and returned to his country in 1970.

8. Francisco Pizarro

Francisco Pizarro Gonzalez was a Spanish conquistador. He was the leader of the expedition with which the conquest of Peru began, and one of the main responsible for the defeat of the Inca Empire, and managed to capture the last Inca sovereign, Atahualpa.

​9. Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti he is the third highest historical scorer in the Italian League, and He was champion of the 2006 World Cup, played in Germany, with the Italian team. In addition, he is the person who played the most games and scored the most goals with the shirt of his club, Roma, with which he reached five titles at the national level.

10. Franz Kafka

Kafka was one of the most influential European writers of the late 19th century.. His works were decisive for the writing of other authors, such as Jean Paul Sartre, Jorge Luis Borges or Albert Camus. From his pen came classics such as The Process, The Metamorphosis or The Law.