Fortnite and bad luck: the coincidence of the war with the plot of its new season

With the Fortnite season in full swing for almost a month now, it’s time to remember the strange feeling that gripped us when it was revealed. A handful of weeks after a very real war broke out on European soil, the new episode of Fortnite Chapter 3 begins; its titled Endurance, and narrates the invasion of the island by troops of the Imagined Order. Support tanks and artillery batteries. Impossible not to immediately draw a parallel between what happens in reality and in our favorite battle royale.

Unlucky

Some wondered from the start if the season itself was an allegory for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the launch trailer, we can see the inhabitants of the island, represented as resistance fighters, facing off against columns of armored vehicles and battalions of soldiers. Epic Games would then have sided with Ukraine, placing the resistant on the side of the good guys (Jonesy, the Seven…) and the invaders as the big bad guys (Io and Dr. Slone). except that the publisher never claimed such a view, and the season’s war theme coming up in the middle of an actual war is just a terrible coincidence.

In fact, the development of a season of Fortnite takes months of work at Epic Games. However, this S3 came just a few weeks after the abrupt start of the conflict triggered by Vladimir Putin. Therefore, it is impossible for the editor to have constructed the plot of his season of agreement with the war in Ukraine .

A teaser that will be buried forever

Various data miners and analysts have also argued that the absence of emotes at the start of this new season is entirely explained by the very real geopolitical context. We can imagine that Epic Games had prepared teasers, evoking the theme of total war, as well as the new titanic tanks and the aerial assault of the IO. But as a major conflict began on February 24 in Ukraine, Fortnite’s publisher logically fell into radio silence, preferring not to air war-related trailers.

A decision that can be easily understood. Imagine for a moment that Fortnite delivered shortly after the start of the Russian invasion scattered images of titanic tanks, giant bombs or shell craters. The understanding of the teasers would have been, at best, influenced by the events, and at worst, grossly misunderstood by the community..

A great humanitarian gesture

Epic Games chose the beginning of the season to once again emphasize their position on the Russian invasion. During the first 15 days of the season, all the profits collected by Fortnite were donated to various associations active on the spot to help the Ukrainian populations. A colossal amount came out of it: 144 million dollars for humanitarian aid.

The publisher had also announced several days earlier several sanctions against the Russian market, imitating the boycott practiced by most of the main players in the video game sector.

As a last resort, Epic Games did quite well with this all-out war theme, which could have been much more misunderstood. This “bad time” even turned into a tour to support the Ukrainians, and it is rumored among dataminers that the name chosen for the season, “Resistance“, only returned to the developers’ table a few days after the beginning of the invasion. As a last support to those who fight for their country.