Five content on streaming platforms for free!

According to data from “Marketing E Commerce MX”, 82% of the population in Mexico is subscribed to some Streaming platform, and 1 in 5 Mexicans is subscribed to more than one different platform; however, they all do it through paid platforms, that’s why today we bring you 5 movies and series that you can watch for free.

blim

Although not the entire platform is free, this attempt by Televisa to form its own streaming service unlocked the vast majority of its content as a strategy to achieve more audience, therefore, if what you are looking for is to remember the content of the Mexican network , here you will find productions such as “La familia P.Luche”, “Una familia de Diez” and “Neighbors”, among other comedy series, for free, although it is likely that to continue watching all the seasons you will have to pay your subscription.

filmlatino

Filmlatino is not a completely free platform, but you can find much of its content for free.

Its catalog has promoted this platform as a good option because it includes movies, shorts, series, documentaries, etc. This thanks to the subsidy of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography.

Read also: In the middle of Ricardo Arjona’s concert, a fan takes off her clothes and stays in lingerie

We recommend “Between night and day”, directed by Bernardo Arellano. This Mexican production portrays the life of an autistic man who, immersed in routine, is forced to go out for a walk only in the afternoons. He won four Ariel Awards and a Goya Award for Best Leading Actor.

free tv

This platform is one of the completely free options and has more than 5,000 movies and series in Spanish from different parts of the world, offering thousands of hours of premium content.

We recommend “Los miserables”, a Mexican classic from 1943, directed by Domingo Soler, portrays the story of an old man whose life has been almost destroyed by the persistent persecution of a law enforcement officer, for a minor infraction some years ago, he finds himself himself and his adopted daughter caught up in the revolutionary conflicts of France in the 1830s.

tube

This application has at least 15,000 contents, including movies and television programs from production companies such as Lionsgate, MGM, NBC and Warner Bros. Its popularity is attributed to the fact that it concentrates a large number of anime, some soap operas and productions from Tv Azteca.

We recommend “Games of Destiny”, a romantic drama starring Jennifer Lawrence, who was nominated for an Oscar for best actress. In the story, “Pat Soldano” loses his house, his job and his wife, and spends eight months in a psychiatric hospital, from which he leaves to go live with his parents. and there he meets a woman who will change his life.

vix

The entertainment page also has its own free streaming service with movies, series, soap operas, and videos of different genres. According to the company, it has more than 20 thousand hours of content. Although it is not totally free, you can find interesting proposals for free. In addition to enjoying a number of movie channels that broadcast movies most of the day.

We recommend “Haven”, a 5-season science fiction series based on the book “Colorad King” by writer Stephen King.

The story is about an FBI agent transferred to Haven, Maine, who investigates paranormal occurrences among the townspeople.

mafa