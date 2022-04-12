‘Fast and Furious’: Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson

Of the millions of fans that the franchise has Fast and furious in the world, Vin Diesel is number 1.

The actor, iconic for his role as Dominic Toretto, remains firm with the promise he made: that the latest films in the saga, which he immortalized with the help of Paul Walker, are the most impressive of all. And although he was unsuccessful in summoning Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson again, he now managed to get Brie Larson to join the big family, which also has Jason Momoa as a novelty.

“Welcome to the family,” the actor and producer said Saturday on his Instagram account. “Yeah, yeah, yeah… You see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself, ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you’ll be introduced to in Fast10″, detailed Diesel, referring to the next tape in the saga.

Vin Diesel fully enjoys his role as producer of the franchise. He now hosts Brie Larson. Photo: IG

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond his beauty, his intellect, his Oscar, haha, it is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected but longed for, ”said the actor about the role of Larson.

Meanwhile, the actress a while later shared her impressions in an Instagram post. “Moved! I can’t even explain how I feel about joining the family Fast“, wrote. She also shared the photo with Diesel to add: “Thank you for receiving me with such kindness and emotion. I can’t wait to share more (when I can).”

Larson, 32, is already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has now been chosen to join the tenth installment of this blockbuster franchise. Also, she has been working on the marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvelhis 2019 solo debut.

About the franchise

The untitled tenth installment, which will be released on April 7, 2023 in theaters, has Jason Momoa in its cast. After Dwayne Johnson drastically announced that “there is no chance” that he would be part of the saga again, both Vin Diesel and the producers of the successful series of films focused on finding another equally convening star to do his job. debut in the new film. And they succeeded: the protagonist of Aquaman will be part of the cast of the tenth installment.

Although there are still no details about the character he will play, several US media speculate that Momoa will play a new villain. In this way, the protagonist of League of Justice joins the long list of stars signed by those responsible for the saga over time. In addition to “The Rock”, stars such as Jason Statham, John Cena, Kurt Russell and Helen Mirren made stellar appearances.

Still from the sixth film in the saga, one of the most successful. Photo: Giles Keyte (Giles Keytte)

Far from losing the interest of the public, the films not only seem to have the loyalty of the fans, but also add followers in each installment. The ninth film, released in the middle of the pandemic, in 2021, grossed more than $726 million worldwide.

That film marked the return of director Justin Lin, who had withdrawn from the saga after Fast and Furious 6, of 2013. Great connoisseur of the plot and the great favorite of the fans, the director will go back behind the cameras of the tenth film. Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Sung Kang (Han), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Charlize Theron (Cipher) will reportedly reprise roles.

Justin Lin will direct the last two movies. It was announced that the franchise will end with the 11th installment, yes: always in the family.