Fantastic Beasts: Why was Johnny Depp really fired from the movie?

Lhe substitutions of actors in film sagas are not isolated events, but It is not always about Johnny Depp the protagonist who leaves the cast, as happened in “Fantastic Beasts 3” (“Fantastic Animals 3”), also known as “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (“Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets”).

The production appointed the experienced Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.who was the interpreter of the villain in the two previous films of the franchise based on the stories of the British writer JK Rawling.

Although the presence of Depp, 58 years old, in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The crimes of Grindlewald” was transcendental, his departure from the Harry Potter film universe was not a friendly one.

When Depp was already filming scenes for the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel series in 2020, Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros., reported on the decision to withdraw Depp from production and explained that The reason was that a court ruled against Depp in the lawsuit he had against the British tabloid The Sun, a newspaper that pointed to the actor as a “wife beater”.

In the report that Emmerich and Warner published, the comment is added: “The judge’s ruling makes it much easier for the media to use similar descriptions when referring to Depp’s stormy two-year marriage to actress Amber Heardcreating a public relations headache for the studio.”

In April 2018, Depp sued News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, for defamation., in the midst of a highly publicized and complicated divorce proceeding from Amber Heard. The lawsuit against NGN was also a scandal in itself and led, in November 2020, to Warner Bros. requesting the resignation of the actor, so the character of Gellert Grindelwald was left without an actor for a couple of days.

Depp issued a statement saying: “I wish to let you know that Warner Bros has asked me to step down from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have honored and agreed to that request.”

OFFICIAL#FantasticBeasts3 The actor #JohnnyDepp has commented that Warner Bros made him resign from the role of Grindelwald in ‘FANTASTIC BEAST 3’. Let’s remember that the film is already in full recording, the role will be “re-cast”. pic.twitter.com/6v2EKIoU5s ? The Cinema Cosmic (@cinema_cosmic) November 6, 2020

Supposedly, the studio waited until the outcome of the court case before making the decision to cast Depp again.

Although he had only shot one scene for Fantastic Beasts 3, andThe studio allegedly had to pay an “eight-figure salary” to the actor, due to the specifications of your contract.