Eurovision 2022: Anecdotes of the Eurovision singers

Eurovision is a festival that is full of secrets, although sometimes the early fame that artists acquire reveals what they would never want to be known. It is the price to pay for representing your country in the most important musical event in Europe, which attracts tens of millions of spectators.

This year’s festival, which takes place in Turin, is no exception and the darkest secrets of some of them are already being revealed. The clearest example is Ronnie Romero, a singer from Bulgaria. The artist, of Chilean origin, is being searched for and captured in Spain for not appearing in court for an alleged crime of threatening his ex-partner.

More humorous is the anecdote told by the Spanish representative Chanel Terrero. The author of ‘Slomo’ was about to play the character of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s film West Side Story. She stayed at the gates of the role. Who knows if her career would have been directed to the cinema.

There are also celebrities and social icons. Sam Ryder, representative of the United Kingdom, is the most popular ‘tiktoker’ in the British Isles with 12 million followers and accumulates more than 100 million ‘likes’ on the platform. In Germany, the one chosen to represent the country in Turin is Malik Harris, author of ‘Faith’, the considered anthem of Black Lives Matter. But Eurovision is not about familiar faces. There are those who prefer to hide. The representatives of Norway directly go in disguise. They call themselves the Subwoolfer and in their country they play guess their identity, as if it were Mask Singer.