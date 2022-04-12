Emma Stone will be Cruella again for Disney | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Actress Emma Stone reached an agreement with Disney to lead the sequel to “Cruella” (2021), the Deadline portal reported this Friday.

Beyond the incentive of seeing the Oscar winner for “La La Land” (2016) again as the evil one from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961), it is important to read the pact between Stone and Disney in a business key after the “Black Widow” scandal (2021).

Scarlett Johansson, protagonist and producer of “Black Widow” and one of the great stars of Marvel, sued Disney at the end of July for the simultaneous release in theaters and Disney + of this film, something that, in her opinion, harmed her financially.

According to the actress, an important part of her salary depended on box office receipts and that is why she had made a promise to Marvel that this film could only be seen on the big screen.

“Disney (which owns Marvel) was well aware of this promise, but still instructed Marvel to violate their commitment and instead release the film on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters,” he said in his statement. complaint.

The Mickey Mouse giant hit back hard at Johansson, saying this breach-of-contract claim is “without merit.”

“This claim is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific, long-lasting, global effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Disney has fully honored Johansson’s contract. What’s more, the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+, with premium access, has significantly expanded her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.” the date,” he added.

Apart from the clash between Johansson and Disney, this lawsuit paved the way for other movie stars to claim their share of the cake for the simultaneous releases in theaters and platforms that have been a constant during the pandemic.

In this sense, the agreement between Stone and Disney for the sequel to “Cruella” closes the possibility that this actress will face the multimedia giant as Johansson did, and can serve as an example in Hollywood on how profits can be managed in the future. of movies now that the primacy of cinemas is in question.

Returning to the purely artistic, Disney announced a week after the release of “Cruella”, at the end of May, that it was already working on its continuation with Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”, 2017) again as director.

However, until now it was not confirmed that Stone would be the protagonist.

“Cruella” was shown simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with an additional charge of $30.

The film has grossed $222 million at the box office, but Disney has not disclosed how much it has made from its digital release.

Set in 1970s London, the film tells the story of Estella (Cruella’s original name), who after being orphaned must make a living on the streets of the British capital. The young woman will develop a great ability for thefts, accompanied by a street gang that helps her get her first job in the fashion industry.

“We have always been interested in knowing what leads a person to live in their darkest side. To inhabit those parts that one hides or that one comes to think about but that are too cruel or socially unacceptable,” Stone explained in an interview. with Eph.