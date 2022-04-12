Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello, confirmed for the ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Many artists have joined the ‘Concert for Ukraine’, a solidarity event to raise funds for the humanitarian campaign, due to the catastrophic situation currently experienced in Ukraine due to the war. Among them, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran.

Both artists have joined the long list of singers, musicians and celebrities who have joined the cause, including Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Odell. a two-hour event, which will take place next Tuesday, March 29.

Nile Rodgers has said that “In difficult times, you can always count on great musical artists to come together and help you focus on what really matters. Right now nothing is more important than showing people affected by the conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are a family. So I’m thrilled to join Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down’.”

💙💛 @Camila_Cabello, @Ed Sheeran, @emelisande, @GregoryPorter and @snowpatrol are the first performers to be announced for Concert for Ukraine, a two hour fundraiser event raising money for the @decappeal humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29 March on ITV 🌻 pic.twitter.com/TnoBCfWX3f —ITV (@ITV) March 21, 2022

This concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (United Kingdom).or, and will be broadcast live on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. An event that will bring together big names from the world of music, in a unique night in which a message of support and hope will be spread to the Ukrainians.

Saleh Saeed, Executive Director of DEC, said: “It is heartbreaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross borders every day with nothing more than they can carry. The situation of those inside the country is increasingly precarious. But there is something we can all do to bring hope. The funds raised by this concert will make a real difference for those affected by the conflictsending a strong message of love and allowing DEC’s charities to help now with urgent relief and help rebuild lives in the months and years to come.”

While Bobby Hain, General Director of Broadcasting at STV, has underlined that “We have seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds. As the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate at an alarming ratethis event will be an opportunity for our audience to come together through the power of music, show our unconditional support for Ukraine and help make a difference for those affected through the work of DEC charities.”