Doc Rivers responds to rumors that he is leaving the Sixers for the Lakers

Getty Doc Rivers and Jack Nicholson exchange words during the 2008 NBA Finals as the Celtics beat the Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for the NBA playoffs with the stated goal of winning a championship. Doc Rivers is the coach in charge of delivering that title, which would be the first in franchise history since 1983. That is his only goal.

So no, Rivers won’t be agreeing to any Hollywood interviews even though the 60-year-old is emerging as a fashion choice to replace Frank Vogel as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach. That’s assuming the Sixers crash and burn in the postseason, of course.

His championship pedigree (River’s Celtics beat the Lakers in 2008) and ability to manage egos could be a great fit for LeBron James. The rumored marriage makes a lot of sense, so much so that the Los Angeles Times devoted an entire column to it Tuesday — well, except one.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors that he is a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here. He says that all the staff are happy in Philly.

— Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 12, 2022

“We want to get it right, I came here for a reason,” Rivers told reporters Tuesday, via Rich Hofmann. “And like I said when I took it, you’re going to like some of the stuff I do and you’re not going to like [others]. And from a training point of view, that can’t really matter to you. But I’m committed to winning, I just think if we can turn this around, what we have from when we got here to now, but we want to win it. And that’s my approach.”

Everyone knows the answer won’t stop the rumor mill, something Rivers called “disrespectful to all the other coaches.” He said what happened to Vogel was unfair, but he can’t stop it. As for whether he’s a candidate for the Lakers’ job, Rivers made that emphatically clear.

“No, I’m not a candidate,” Rivers said. “I have a job and I am very happy in my job.”

Spine: The Lakers’ best option for a coach who can wade into this rubble and stop the bleeding?

Just call the doctor https://t.co/ETfDZ5a5kH

— Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) April 11, 2022

Shake Milton ready for postseason minutes

Shake Milton appears to finally be on his feet after a difficult year in which he battled ankle and back injuries, in addition to a long battle with COVID-19. But the 25-year-old is healthy now and is preparing to burn more in the postseason.

He will be counted on to get Tyrese Maxey and James Harden off the bench. Milton scored a season-high 30 points in the regular-season finale on Sunday night.

“For me, it’s just about being ready and being aggressive,” Milton said after that game. “Hopefully it gets me into a good groove going into the playoffs because I feel like I’m going to be in a place where you never really know what you’re going to need. And I will be read to provide whatever. So for me, it’s about being as prepared as possible and letting the chips fall where they fall.”

Milton enjoyed a fantastic training camp in which he pushed Maxey for the starting point guard job, only to see that opportunity slip away due to an ankle injury. He would eventually come back and see action in 55 games this season. He averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field.

Sixers announce ‘Phila Unite’ campaign

The Sixers announced a partnership with BetPARX to kick off the playoff festivities. Fans can expect to see promotional signage throughout Philadelphia, including bus wraps, branding on playoff tickets and integration into 76ers social channels.

The first big in-person event will happen on April 14 when a “T-shirt toss bus tour” will travel down Broad Street, around City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Additionally, buildings and landmarks around the city will be illuminated blue to show support for the Sixers beginning April 15. The Sixers host the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on April 16 at 6 p.m.

