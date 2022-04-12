Charlie Cox charges against the Daredevil movie, praises Ben Affleck and believes that “the suit sucks”

charlie coxthe popular actor who currently plays Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the UCM after his successful debut in his own series of Netflixhas shared his opinion on the 2003 Marvel character movie starring Ben Affleck; and it is not very to his liking. This was recognized in a recent interview within the framework of the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022assuring that the film itself is confusing and saturated despite praising Affleck’s performance as the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer, while acknowledging that “that suit sucks”.

Charlie Cox is not convinced by Daredevil from 2003

Thus, the actor Charlie Cox has admitted that he did not see the Daredevil movie until after getting the role for the Netflix series, being quite disappointed by the result of said film adaptation of the Marvel character, despite praising Ben Affleck’s performance and acknowledge that “he makes a really good Matt Murdock, I like him.” Even so, the rest of the film is not up to par, according to him:

“I think [la película Daredevil] tried to do too many things and it was a little confused in regards to tone. They had everybody in the movie, Kingpin, Bullseye, Karen Page and Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. I think that’s part of the problem. And that suit sucks!”, assures Cox.

Let us remember that the film directed by Mark Steven Johnson in 2003 it did not enjoy very positive reviews, being relegated to an independent comic adaptation of the many that were made in the early 2000s after the successful X Men Y spider-manbut it was not at the level expected.

The Daredevil from charlie cox will return in future projects as part of the UCM after his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

Source | Games Radar