Build an amazing replica of the Star Wars Venator Star Destroyer

A new work of art by Minecraft users

Throughout all these years in which Minecraft has been on the market, it has been possible to see how many users have made authentic wonders when it comes to recreating some of the most popular fictions, as well as large structures that suppose a great workload for the biggest fans of the series.

Having said all this, it must be said that when it comes to Minecraft and its recreations, Star Wars is one of the favorite universes of the users of the Mojang title when creating authentic works of art, one of the most recent cases being that of Boba Fett’s ship, which is known for its disturbing smiling face.

Star Wars is one of the main themes when creating large structures in Minecraft

Under this premise, the Reddit user minogue5 has recently shared a recreation of a Venator-class Star Destroyer, the classic Star Wars ship that has been seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and recently in LEGO. Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In this way, it must be said that the recreation goes beyond the external appearance, since this user has even built the interior of the ship which means even more workload. Without further ado, you can see the result of this user below:

It has to be said that Minecraft exceeds any limit of the imagination seen to date, since its users never cease to amaze the gaming community with all the possibilities offered by the Mojang title. In fact, it has recently been possible to see with Rivercraft the educational uses it has to make the youngest aware of climate change.

For the rest, we will have to see what are the future recreations of Minecraft that we are about to know, in the same way that the updates the game receives could help the tools to use increase. That said, just remember that Minecraft is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PCamong other platforms.

