Britney Spears is pregnant: myths and truths about conceiving at 40

Britney Jean Spears, singer, dancer, songwriter, announced that she is pregnant. The American model, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman is 40 years old and expecting her third child.

There are many myths and truths about pregnancy at 40 or even a few years later. Society is changing and many women no longer consider motherhood as the main priority in their lives or something that, inevitably, they must achieve during their youth.

However, this is how a first recurring concern arises: Is it difficult to get pregnant at 40? Which are the risks of having children from that age?

The truth is that there is a lot of misinformation circulating on these issues and few solutions for those who are determined to achieve it and want to know what their alternatives are. The doctor Marisa Geller, specialist in reproductive medicine, medical director of In Vitro Buenos Aires, answers some questions on the subject.

What complications occur in a pregnancy after 40 years?, we consult you. “The myth that a pregnancy after 40 is complicated has a little truth, since it can lead to some complications in the health of women and babies,” she points out. “It is not that age is an obstacle in itself, but that many female pathologies usually develop at around 40. These are the ones that can cause problems in the development of pregnancy. In addition, the chances of becoming a mother naturally decrease as women approach menopause.”

As she tells us, in pregnancies after 40, there is a large percentage of patients with high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, premature births and spontaneous abortions. For this reason, the World Health Organization classifies pregnancies that take place after the age of 35 as “at risk”.

But all this information does not mean that the dream cannot be fulfilled or motherhood cannot be lived according to the preference of each one, at the stage of her life that is most desired. “If the question is”can i get pregnant at 40?”, the answer is yes and scientific and technological advances are responsible for that”, responds Geller.

What treatments are the most recommended for a pregnancy after 40? we consult him

In short, achieving a pregnancy after 40 is possible. It is only necessary to analyze the appropriate alternatives for each woman.