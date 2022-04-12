Bianca Belair responds to Sonya Deville’s attack on WWE Raw
Bianca Belair appeared tonight on Monday Night Raw to find out who her new opponent will be, the first contender for the Red Mark Women’s Championship that she took from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Many expected the same “Big Time Becks”. Others maybe some surprise when Sonya Deville mentioned Carmella or Alexa Bliss. Some may even have thought of Queen Zelina since both fighters had a heads-up on the show. But finally it was learned that she will be the General Manager.
► Bianca Belair responds to Sonya Deville
“The EST of WWE” signed the contract for his next title match without knowing his opponent and Deville revealed herself attacking her and subsequently holding up the belt., before an incredulous Adam Pearce. It’s just getting started but this could be a really interesting rivalry. It is not clear if the former MMA fighter is going to return to the strings on a regular basis or will only have the fight for the title while she continues with her office role. But it is certainly fresh air for both Belair and her reign.
Waiting to see what happens next week, we echo the champion’s response to the attack once the program is finished:
EXCLUSIVE: @BiancaBelairWWE says that she knew she had a target on her back after winning the #WWERaw Women’s Championship, but that @SonyaDevilleWWE‘s sneak attack was totally uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/c6UA2bfixw
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Sarah Schreiber: “I’m sorry, Bianca. The first thing I want to tell you is congratulations on your victory tonight against Queen Zelina. But I want to know your reaction to Sonya Deville proclaiming herself your next opponent for the Raw Women’s Championship and then proceed to attack you on Monday Night Raw ».
Bianca Belair: «I knew I had a target on my back after winning the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. I was ready for everything: Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Asuka, Alexa Blis, Dana Brooke… But I never expected it to be Sonya Deville. And she attacked me from behind. But you know what? I’m not worried. I’m ready. Sonya Deville has been wearing a jacket and putting together matches for a year while I was winning titles and making history. So let’s do it.”