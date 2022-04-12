Ben Affleck, the red flag of Jennifer Lopez?

No doubt the news of the recent engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck iIt impacted everyone, because more than 18 years ago they were also going to get married, but at that time they could not reach the altar.

Despite the immense happiness that the couple now feels, not everything has been hunky-dory, as the famous actor has been involved in several scandals over the years.

So water Jlo, because Ben Affleck has fulfilled several red flags perfectly!

we all know that Ben Affleck He has the heart of a condominium, because he is a very attractive man.

His first famous partner was Gwyneth Patrow with whom he began a relationship in 1997, however, they ended three years later.

Later he began another courtship with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he is now going to marry, at that time he had also proposed to her, but it was so much media pressure that they decided to end it on that occasion.

Apparently women with the name of Jennifer follow him, because his next relationship was with the talented actress Jennifer Garner with whom he starred in the films “Pearl Harbor” and “Daredevil.”

The actors started dating in 2004, got married and had three children together.

However, the actor’s alcoholism was one of the big problems for which garner decided to separate.

For your part Affleck He confessed that his marriage to the actress was one of the main reasons why he started drinking.

“My marriage is one of the reasons I started drinking, because I was trapped. What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be not the solution.”confessed the actor.

Affleck had been drinking alcohol for nearly two decades; the first time he tried to rehabilitate himself was at the beginning of 2000 and later in 2018 when the same garner He took him to the clinic, because the actor was already quite deteriorated physically and was fighting with people all the time.

After these episodes he had a very brief relationship with the producer Linday Shookus, with whom he could not get anywhere.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he began a relationship with the actress Anne of Arms with whom he lived for a while, but various anonymous sources revealed that they fought a lot and no longer tolerated each other.

In addition to the fact that she wanted to have children and he no longer, a situation that led them to end and not on the best terms.

At the same time that his breakup with Anne of Armsa woman named Nivine Jay He said that he found the actor on a dating application, but that he decided to reject it, thinking that it was a false profile.

Given this, She said that the famous man sent her a video claiming that he had eliminated it.

Clearly the actor never spoke about this controversy that went viral on social networks.

Yes, well, it is clear that the actor has had several red flags throughout his life in his various romantic relationships.

But, now that he decided to give himself a second chance with jlo I hope everything turns out great.