Ben Affleck refuses to have children with Jennifer Lopez for a powerful reason

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about to celebrate a year of resuming their relationship, after staying 17 years apart. Without a doubt now that they are in the best moment of their lives, many of his followers assure that this new opportunity that they gave themselves will be forever.

Since they began their courtship, in mid-April of last year, days after JLo canceled her commitment to Alex Rodríguez, The couple has been more in love than ever, so much so that strong rumors arose that they would soon undergo a surrogacy process to have a child together. due to the risk that it implies for a woman to procreate after 50.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed her romance with Ben Affleck until July 2021. Photo: Instagram @jlo

However, said rumor has remained in the air, after a source close to Ben Affleck, in an interview for “Heat World” magazine, He explained that his plans have changed and he is no longer so excited about having another child.

According to the informant, although the “Bronx Diva” wants to have another child, her current partner is no longer sure about doing it, even though it was something they had already talked about.

“When they came back last year, Ben wouldn’t stop talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not that interested at the moment… This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship because it’s something she won’t let go of. Jen won’t give up She’s very determined,” he said.

“She’s wanted him for years, even before she got back together with Ben. When I was with Alex, I pushed him too, but he was always hesitant about the idea.just like Ben is now,” he added.

JLo and Ben Affleck are moving in together. Photo: Instagram Archive

At the moment, Ben Affleck has three children: Violet, Seraphine and Samuel. product of his relationship with Jennifer Garner; while Jlo has twins Emme and Max, sons of singer Marc Anthony.

For now, and although it is unknown if the plans to enlarge the family will continue, the Bennifers continue to enjoy their love and soon They will live together in a luxurious mansion with an approximate value of 50 million dollars, in an exclusive area of ​​Bel Air, in Los Angeles.