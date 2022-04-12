Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal – Match Report – April 12, 2022

The Spanish coach, Unai Emery, considered that there was not much to change and Villarreal repeated the eleven they used in the first leg.

Villarreal qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League thanks to a goal by Samuel Chukwueze that meant a 1-1 draw that gave the Castellón team the pass, on another historic night

The bayern he had gone ahead in the 52nd minute through Robert Lewandowski, a pass from Thomas Müller, in a situation that originated with a recovery of the ball by Kingsley Coman, who intercepted a pass from Dani Parejo.

The 1-0 victory of Villarreal in the first leg he determined the game and also the strategy of the two coaches.

The bayernon the other hand, introduced modifications in the line-up and in tactics Regarding the first leg, they entered the starting line-up Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sané and they stayed out Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry.

Jamal Musiala, who had played in the first leg in the double pivot, had a more advanced position.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze celebrates on Bayern’s pitch EFE

The bayern He went out to put the game in the rival field, trying to recover the ball through high pressure; and tried to reach the area through recurrent centers before a Villarreal quite folded.

At times, it seemed that the bayern hit a wall and noteworthy arrivals were few.

a center of I healed in the 11th minute, Jeromino Rulli he cut with his foot preventing the shot of Thomas muller in the small area and a header from musica in minute 29, too focused and weak, were the clearest situations.

The Villarreal He had a chance in minute 41, in a counterattack that ended with a deflected shot from Danjuma.

In the last minutes of the first half, the Spanish team tried to do a little more offensively but the teams went into the break goalless.

The bayern He came out of the locker room with more offensive clarity and had two good area situations in the first five minutes. in 47 Rulli he won a heads-up against Musiala inside the small area and in minute 50 Upamecano He finished over the top, from an excellent position, to Sané’s center.

The goal of bayern originated from an error in the output of the Villarreal. Kingsley Coman intercepted a pass from Daniel Parejo and later Muller he played with Lewandowski, who scored with a shot from the edge of the area.

The goal seemed to give security to the bayern which had a pressure phase on the area of ​​the Villarreal. Muller He had two occasions, one in minute 56, in which he slipped and finished off a good cross from Goretzkaand another in 71 with a deflected header.

The Villarreal began to look more frequently for the counterattack and in one of them he found the goal of churkwuese which makes the record Emery in European qualifiers remain immaculate with the yellow submarine. On another historic night for the Villarreal.