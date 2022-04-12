Angelina Jolie: Criticism of the appointed judge in the custody of her children

California, United States. / 05.26.2021 08:41:13





Angelina Jolie criticized a judge appointed to try the child custody in its divorce with Brad Pittsaying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow her children to testify.

Jolie, who has tried to disqualify the judge John Ouderkirk of the divorce case, said at the filing Monday that refused to hear evidence that she believes are relevant to the safety and well-being of children before issuing an interim ruling. The documents do not elaborate on what that evidence may be.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the health, safety and welfare of the children, evidence critical to making her case,” according to the filing in the Second District Court of Appeals. Of California.

The actress also said that the judge “has not adequately considered” a section of the court code of Californiawhich says it is detrimental to the best interest of children if the custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. His filing did not elaborate on what he was referring to, but his attorneys did file a sealed document in March that purportedly offers additional information.

Beginning of divorce and accusations of physical and sexual violence

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016days after a disagreement broke out on a private flight carrying the actors and their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was accused of abusing his 15-year-old son during the flight, but investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI were closed and no charges were filed against the actor. Jolie’s attorney said at the time that she filed for divorce “for the health of the family.”

Three of Jolie and Pitt’s six children are teenagers, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh. The oldest, Maddox, is 19 years old and is not subject to the custody decision. They also have 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

His new filing says the judge “has refused to hear from minor adolescents about their experiences, needs, or desires regarding their custodial fate,” citing a California code that says that a child 14 years of age or older must be able to testify if wanted.

This is Pitt’s position in the case

Pitt’s filing says the judge found Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the Existing custody order between the parties must be modifiedper Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interest of the children.”

He says Jolie’s objections and additional delays in reaching an agreement “would cause serious harm to childrenwho will be further denied permanence and stability.”

It’s unclear what the current custody agreement is because most of the files are sealed by the court. When the divorce proceedings began, Pitt sought joint custody and Jolie sought primary physical custody, which means that the children would live more than half the time with it. But changes have been made that have not been made public.

