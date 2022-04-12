Amazing: Sofía Vergara captivated everyone with her elegance in America’s Got Talent

Colombian actress Sofia Vergaraconsidered the best paid in the world, once again dazzled the North American audience, this time in his role as a jury for the reality show “America’s Got Talent” that brings together participants who come to make their musical talent known.

In this 17th edition of the program, and on the sixth day of auditions, Sofía wore a fitted black outfit, with feathers and sequins, to give the show a touch of glamor and enhance her admirable figure.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker