Amazing: Sofía Vergara captivated everyone with her elegance in America’s Got Talent

Colombian actress Sofia Vergaraconsidered the best paid in the world, once again dazzled the North American audience, this time in his role as a jury for the reality show “America’s Got Talent” that brings together participants who come to make their musical talent known.

In this 17th edition of the program, and on the sixth day of auditions, Sofía wore a fitted black outfit, with feathers and sequins, to give the show a touch of glamor and enhance her admirable figure.

From the studio of the NBC network, the famous actress, whose consecration came from the hand of her role in modern-familydazzled with a black strapless midi dress made with sequins and feathers that she accompanied with long earrings and platform sandals.

At 49 years old, the model and presenter also showed off her impeccable appearance and wasted beauty with her long straight hair, and makeup that included a cat eye liner, a smokey eyes design on the eyelids, and a lipstick in chocolate tones.

The interpreter born in Barranquilla, Colombia, has the audience at her feet thanks to her charismatic personality, her incomparable beauty and her statuesque figure. In each broadcast of the popular American television program, of which she has been a part since 2020, she improves herself day by day.

The recordings have already begun, but the 17th season of the reality show “America’s Got Talent” will begin on May 31 with Terry Crews as host and a panel of luxury judges made up of sophia vergara, Heidi klum, howie mandel and the show’s executive producer, Simon Cowell.

Sofia Vergara was recognized with her star on the Walk of Fame in 2015 and is considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television and one of the most influential Latin celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Married to American actor Joe Manganiello, she garnered countless nominations and awards for her iconic role as Gloria Pritchett in the popular series “Modern Family,” which premiered on ABC on September 23, 2009 and ended on April 8, 2020. , where she plays the wife of a Jay Pritchett, a wealthy man older than her, and the mother of Manny Delgado, a boy with the soul of an adult.

Sofia Vergara is one of the most acclaimed and valued Latin artists in the entertainment industry and throughout her extensive career she has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns.