all about his sons Sean and Jayden Federline

Britney Spears He has lived some of his best months ‘ever’. Her guardianship ended last November, she later went on a trip to Maui with her fiancé Sam Asghari and, hello, when we came back we told each other on Instagram that she is expecting her third child. A whole mountain of emotions for our pop princess. And in case you are still shocked by the news she gave us last night through her Instagram, we at COSMO are here to refresh your memory and remind you that you already have two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. To prepare yourself mentally and emotionally, wait until we tell you!

How old are Britney’s children?

Sean and Jayden are 16 and 15, respectively. Britney had the first on September 14, 2005 when she was 24 years old, while the second came shortly after, on September 12, 2006. Sean was born about a year after Britney married her former dancer kevin federline in October 2004. Although the couple would end up divorcing in July 2007.

What relationship does the singer currently have with them?

After their divorce in 2007, Britney lost custody of their two children, which ended up in the hands of Federline. A year later, the singer was arrested after an incident in which she locked herself in a bathroom with Jayden on her property, when he was one year old, so as not to hand him over to her father when it was her turn. As a result, Britney could only legally visit them twice a week and spend one night with them.

In February 2008, he began his famous and tyrannical guardianship with his father Jamie Spears and then he obtained 50% custody with Kevin, with whom he reached an agreement. After a decade, at the end of September 2019, his custody was reduced to 30%, with the remaining 70% falling on his ex-partner. This was due to a problem between the children and her maternal grandfather, whom they accused of having attacked them when their mother should have been taking care of them.

Currently, even though his conservatorship ended last November, the distribution of conservatorship appears to have no intention of changing. According to ‘TMZ’, the current agreement works well for the family, while Britney has the ability to see her children whenever she wants and Federline accepts, something that begins to be relative since the children begin to grow and need each time less supervision by their parents.

Does Britney pay Kevin child support?

Evidently. Britney has been paying Kevin a few $20,000 a month for him to support his children, amount allocated to school expenses and registration of the same. Not to mention the extra $35,000 a month that would go toward their children’s after-school expenses, clothing, and other expenses.

In 2018, Kevin asked Britney to increase the support amount from $20,000 to $60,000, stating that “the children are older and the financial circumstances of their parties and expenses are quite different than when they settled years ago.”

So, do she and her kids get along?

Brilliant! In fact, she even shared an adorable photo on Instagram on March 24 where she said “both of my kids are geniuses! Jayden plays jazz music 🎷 and does everything on the piano 🎹, his gifts scare me. We saw the movie ‘Green Book’ and right away he was playing the blues music”. Also, last September, the interpreter wrote on Instagram an affectionate birthday congratulations from her.

A part of said text was dedicated to explaining the phrase “there is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and her child”, and added “I really believe in this phrase and that is why I wanted to share it with you… there is much that I do not I can share with everyone because my children are very reserved, which I love, but I wanted to make it clear to you that they are two geniuses and I feel very lucky to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼. And if you’re reading this, which I doubt, I love you devils so much!😈❤️😈”.

Anything else?

We like that you ask this. Last night Britney shared some important news: she is expecting a third child with her fiancé Sam Asghari, something she discovered on her return from her trip to Maui.

Although we do not know much about this future baby, we suspect that she herself will give us some extra details through her social networks.

