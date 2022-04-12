Adam Sandler is preparing a new movie and apparently it is not a comedy

Adam Sandler is known worldwide for his comedies, some have become the best and others directly it is preferable not to remember them. Within his vast career, Sandler also dabbled in drama and has marked presence, as happened in the acclaimed film Uncut Gems (Diamonds in the Rough). Now comes information that the actor is preparing his next project And it seems it’s not a comedy.

Uncut Gems arrived in the 2019 from the hand of the directors Benny and Josh Safdie. This story features a jeweler (Sandler) addicted to the game that is played for one last bet, which can help you get out of your problems and mainly preserve your life by driving away those who owe you large sums of money. The film had a budget close to $19 million dollars and thanks to the impact it generated, it achieved over $50 million in grosses. In addition, the Sadfie brothers’ film received more than positive reviews, not only from the specialized press, but also from the general public. When the Oscars were announced, the lack of Uncut Gems in the nominees, especially the lack of Sandler in Best Actorcaused public discomfort.

Now, according to information from IndieWire, Sander is collaborating with the Safdie brothers again for a mysterious new project. At the moment no further details have emerged in this regard, but it is known that the three parties “they are cooking” new material. It is also unknown if A24the production company responsible for Uncut Gems, will be in charge of distributing the film.

This is good news for Sandler fans, as once again the actor can prove his drama talentas he also did in Punch Drunk Love from 2002, spanglish from 2005 or The Meyerowitz Stories from 2015.

While waiting for this new movie, Netflix is ​​getting everything ready for the sequel to one of its most successful movies Murder Mystery. Recently Sandler and co star Jennifer Aniston They finished filming, so the action comedy is expected to begin its post-production stage with a view to releasing perhaps this 2022.

