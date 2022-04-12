A business proposal, Kim Se Jeong is called ‘Korean Emma Stone’: actress reacts to comparison | Ahn Hyo Seop | Asian culture

Although “A business proposal” came to an end with the broadcast of the 12th chapter on April 5 on SBS and Netflix Asia, the drama continues to delight fans with news. In a recent interview with Kim Se Jeong, the actress who played Shin Ha Ri shared her feelings about being considered the ‘Korean Emma Stone’.

The former k-pop idol also referred to her chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop, a heartthrob who was her co-star in this sensational Korean romantic comedy series that closed its story with a peak of 11% viewership.

YOU CAN SEE: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin arrive in Los Angeles: spouses experience awkward moment at airport

Why is Kim Se Jeong called the ‘Korean Emma Stone’?

The origin of this nickname is found in the first quote of Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo. We remember that in this shot, the girl took on the identity of her best friend Young Seo and behaved ‘outrageously’ to ruin the meeting with the CEO.

The acting power, as well as the wide range of expressions, which were to be exaggerated by the script, and the facial features of the 25-year-old famous Korean reminded the 33-year-old American actress. Netizens were quick to dub her the ‘Emma Stone of South Korea’.

Later, some curiosities they shared were added to the physical similarities, such as having debuted in acting a decade apart as a high school student (Kim Se Jeong in “School 2017″, from 2017, and Emma Stone in “ Superbad”, 2007).

Both celebrities debuted as actresses playing high school students. Photo: Beautynesia

YOU CAN SEE: Hyun Bin Might Act With Jeon Yeo Been In New Movie

What does Se Jeong say about Emma Stone?

At the interview, Kim Se Jeong She said that the date between the fake Young Seo and CEO Kang aroused gratitude in her. “Because it was an important scene, it had to draw many people’s attention, and as Geum Hee’s first scene, it had to convince the viewers. It couldn’t just be funny and Ha Ri couldn’t seem funny. Fortunately, I think (viewers) were convinced, so it’s a scene I’m thankful for.”

Speaking about the “Cruella” star, he said he felt happy, but at the same time pressured by the honor. “I really like Emma Stone and I have heard before that we are similar, so I am very grateful. It used to be a nickname that only I knew, but I’m happy that everyone calls me that now. At the same time, there is pressure to receive the name of Emma Stone”, he stated, according to Soompi.

Kim Se Jeong started to be related to Emma Stone due to the first date scene between Ha Ri and CEO Kang. Photo: Beautynesia

YOU CAN SEE: What will be the best kdrama of the year? All Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Nominees

Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyo Seop’s chemistry

The great harmony between Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyop on and off screens was one of the main attractions of “A business proposal”.

In this regard, the singer and model also revealed, “Our romantic chemistry was very good. Fortunately, many of the scenes that generated interest were created by improvisation. The fact that we were able to fill the romance with improvisations means that our chemistry was really good.”

She also revealed how considerate CEO Kang’s interpreter was towards her. “She always understood things like, ‘Wouldn’t Ha Ri feel uncomfortable in this kind of situation?’ Well, he would suggest cutting out all the scenes that might make me feel uncomfortable as Ha Ri or as Sejeong,” she pointed out.