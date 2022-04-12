6 restaurants and venues that have conquered the palate of celebrities in Baja California

In recent years Lower California has consolidated its gastronomic famenot only because of the geographical and climatic benefits similar to those of the Mediterranean that allow impressive scenarios for the development of the culinary industry, but for the multiculturalism and the work of hundreds of Mexicans who strive to create high quality cuisine.

However, this is not the only privilege of said state, since historically Baja California it was a attraction space for national and international tourists, who are attracted by its impressive natural beauty and for having one of the most important wine routes in Latin America.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker