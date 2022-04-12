6 restaurants and venues that have conquered the palate of celebrities in Baja California

In recent years Lower California has consolidated its gastronomic famenot only because of the geographical and climatic benefits similar to those of the Mediterranean that allow impressive scenarios for the development of the culinary industry, but for the multiculturalism and the work of hundreds of Mexicans who strive to create high quality cuisine.

However, this is not the only privilege of said state, since historically Baja California it was a attraction space for national and international tourists, who are attracted by its impressive natural beauty and for having one of the most important wine routes in Latin America.

Related news

For all these benefits, Baja California has also become one of the favorite destinations of the artistic community international, who come together to enjoy the magic that is usually presumed outside its borders, and this is how the fame of this incredible state has also grown.

In this article we talk about some restaurants and street stalls that have captivated various celebritieswhich have ended up talking about these spaces for their extraordinary flavors.

Related news

Instagram @laguerrerensemx

6 places that have conquered celebrities in Baja California

1. The loin cakes of La Línea Tijuana

Anthony Bourdainone of the most recognized and mediatic chefs in the world, visited different spaces to register the most extraordinary flavors in his program No Reservations (from Travel Channel), where he recommended several restaurants and street stalls in Tijuana and Ensenada, two towns in Baja California.

Among the most outstanding, were the loin cakes of La Línea Tijuana, where there are several stalls of tacos, burritos, tostilocos and of course, loin cakes, with a smoked touch that was the first thing chef Bourdain visited when crossing the street. Tijuana border line, on the Mexican side.

2. The Warrior

The first dish the chef tasted Anthony Bourdain It was the grilled loin cake with cheese, abundant avocado, mayonnaise and special house sauce, which ended up making him fall in love. However, his delight did not end there, because he met “La Guerrerense”, a wooden cart in which the cook Sabina Bandera sold shellfish toast.

The impact was such that Bourdain supported Sabina to compete in Japan and worked to publicize her incredible preparations. With more than 30 ceviches and an exquisite mixture of the freshest ingredients of the region such as shrimp, tuna, fish, octopus, sea urchin, scallops, cod, sea cucumber, and more than 10 homemade gourmet sauces, it is one of the places must-sees for celebrities.

3. Southern Dandy

It is one of the most traditional bars in Tijuana and is characterized by having the best bar to enjoy a cold beer, neat or prepared, in an excellent atmosphere and musical selection. Therefore, it is not surprising that it was one of the favorite spaces of Gustavo Ceratiformer vocalist and songwriter for Soda Stereo.

However, he is not the only celebrity who has enjoyed this incredible space and even has a song from the Nortec collectivebut also this place has been an entertainment and rest space for personalities such as Gael Garcia, Manu Chao and the same Chef Bourdain.

4. The Lobster House

Located in Puerto Nuevo, Rosarito, this restaurant was the place where the actor, producer and film director Mel Gibsonwas recently caught enjoying a fried lobster, accompanied by refried beans, rice, flour tortillas and molcajeted sauces that promise a unique experience.

The iconic dish of the region is a delicacy whose recipe dates back to 1956, and which enhances the work of the lobster village of Puerto Nuevo, a must-see for seafood lovers.

5. Finca Altozano

Chef Javier Plascencia’s restaurant is also among the favorite places of celebrities, since the most recent visit was by the actress meryl streepthree times winner of the Oscar award, who surprised locals and strangers.

It’s no wonder, as this place encompasses delicious country grill cuisine based on seafood, orchards and the region’s ranch, as well as an extraordinary variety of menus of regional wines, craft beer and gourmet coffees. As if that were not enough, the space is adorned with the settings of Valle de Guadalupe and its starry skies.

6. Wine Relief

It was not for less, because Baja California has one of the best wine routes on the continent. Valle de Guadalupe has wines of excellence and was verified by the singer, composer and model, King’s woolwho visited the “Relieve Vinícola” project in the company of some.

It is a Mexican wine project with a glamorous decoration and tasting room that offers appetizing Chardonnay, Chenin blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo wines, among other varieties, and adorned by impressive settings.