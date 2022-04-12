5 PHOTOS of Selena Gomez that show her RADICAL physical transformation

Selena Gomez continues with a career on the rise, the Texan actress went from being a Disney girl to becoming an icon of fashion and of the new ‘body positive’ trend that aims for men and women to leave behind stereotypes and accept themselves as they are, so we find 5 photos from Selena Gomez that show their radical physical transformation that all his fans have witnessed.

311 million followers on Instagram have not been enough for Selena Gomez free malicious comments and criticism from users who for a long time annoyed the actress with her weight and appearance, assuring that she was overweight but this transformation so radical says the opposite, but judge it yourself with these 5 photos.

Disney’s The Enchantress of Weverly Place

Selena Gómez burst onto the screen hand in hand with Disney with the project ‘Wizards Of Weverly Place’, a sitcom that launched the little actress to fame at just 15 years old, she was rising to fame following in the footsteps of girls like Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus, who also started their careers at Disney.

Blonde Selena Gomez

In one of her most daring looks, Selena Gómez opted to dye her hair blonde, causing her to be compared to Marilyn Monroe. Although her look did not last long, it was one of the most remembered moments of recent times for the actress.

Accidental criminal investigator

In one of the recent facets of Selena Gómez’s acting career, she can be seen as a fashion icon and showing that she is still a Disney girl, since ‘Only Murders in the Building’, the series in which she is the protagonist, is part of the chain of the little mouse, who knows that Selena is quite a brand.

Fans speculate depression in Selena Gomez

After her breakup with Justin Bieber, thousands of fans speculated that Selena Gomez would fall into a deep depression after she showed little grooming when she was captured by paparazzi, but was denied by the actress who said she was happy despite her suffering.

In 2022 he learned to accept himself as he is

Selena Gomez has always had to deal with diseases such as Lupus and other conditions that did not contribute to having the stereotyped body or physique of a world-class star, but she recently published a video where she appears without makeup and assures that she is now accepted as she is. it is.

No doubt Selena Gomez She is a star that has not yet reached her peak and that we will soon see her in many more productions with all the charisma that characterizes her to continue being witnesses of her radical change over the years.