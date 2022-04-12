16 Samsung phones with the April 2022 Android update now available

Share

Do you have one of these Samsung Galaxy phones? The April Android update is already on its way to your device, with all these new features inside.

With the first Monday of the month came the April 2022 Android update, and once again, Samsung was one of the first companies to release the new security patch for the devices in its catalog.

After first upgrading its latest high-end mobile series, the company has now started rolling out the April security patch for a much larger number of terminals.

More than X Samsung mobiles receive the April update

As usual, the update of the new month has begun to be released among the Samsung mobile catalog in some countries, and little by little it will be extended to all regions of the world.

April’s is a especially important updateas it introduces the solution to the dangerous “Dirty Pipe” vulnerability present in some Android devices from various manufacturers, including Galaxy S22 series models.

Precisely the Galaxy S22 they were among the first to receive the April update, followed by other previous models such as the Galaxy S20 FE. As of today, the list of phones that have received the april update is much more numerous

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2

Samsung leaves one of its best-selling phones without updates

In some cases, the update has been released globally, while in others it is still in a phase of gradual deployment, and is only available for download in some countries. Be that as it may, it shouldn’t take too long to reach Galaxy models around the world, as long as they continue to be supported by the company.

