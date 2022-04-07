You can use Cow Catchers in ‘Fortnite’ to turn your vehicles into ramming machines

ads

There are all sorts of ways you can get ahead in a Battle Royale match in Fortnite. With tons of weapons at your disposal, the ability to modify them however you like, and even improvised abilities based on your favorite superheroes, the game allows players to come up with wacky solutions to any kind of problem they may encounter in the game. That also includes the use of vehicles, which can be implemented in various ways. With the power of mods like Cow Hunter, you can really dish out the damage.

Used well, vehicles in Fortnite can help turn the tide in your favor in a match. While you can use them for standard transportation to traverse a map quickly, other vehicles are specifically designed to deal a devastating blow to your opponents. These can include, but are certainly not limited to, stationary turrets, shopping carts, and even planes to air jump on someone. Certain vehicles can even be modified with specific parts that can really give them a combat advantage.

When it comes to vehicle mods in Fortnite, the Cowhunter is easily one of the most fun in the game. The item can be equipped to the front of any vehicle that can be driven in the field. Unsurprisingly, a car with a cowcatcher can be used to ram opponents and props for higher than normal damage. In addition to modifying your vehicles, they can also be used as cover against enemy fire if you place them on the ground. It’s a faster way to form barriers than to build one.

If you want to find cow hunters in the field, keep an eye out for the red tool boxes. These can be found anywhere in the open world and contain all sorts of ammunition and vehicle mods. Most likely, a cow hunter will be among your options.

Red Tool Boxes can be found anywhere on the map, but your best bet for finding one safely would be in garages and gas stations on a given map. You can also find them in normal chests, albeit at a slightly lower price. Either way, they are quite common.

If you’ve ever seen an old-fashioned locomotive, you’ve seen a cowcatcher before. In real life, cow hunters are often attached to steam trains. These large metal structures at the front of trains are generally used to divert any debris or debris that ends up getting stuck along the track while the train is in motion.

As far as Fortnite is concerned, yes, cow chasers serve essentially the same function as they do on real trains. However, here at Distractify we do not endorse using cow hunters to deal heavy damage to your opponents in real life.

