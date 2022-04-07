WWE: Shinsuke Nakamura receives criticism for his performance in the ring

In an interview for the media Wrestling Shoot Interviewsby James Romero, the former WWE producer and wrestler, Joey Mercurycriticized the work of Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring and noted that he sells more during his entrance than in the fight itself.

Mercury was invited by Romero to talk about what happened in WWE WrestleMania 38and one of the topics was Japanese, where he challenged the brothers Applications for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships beside Rick Boogswho would later seriously injure one of his quadriceps.

“He sells more during his entrance than during the fight. I’ve seen him do his entrance and it’s impressive, from the moment he’s kind of doubled over his legs to when he’s on his back at the height of the song. But he takes a hit in combat and sells it, but it’s not even as impressive as during his entrance“Joey Mercury explained regarding the Japanese’s attitude.

Nakamura joined WWE in the early 2016being wrestle kingdom 10 from New Japan Pro Wrestling in view of A.J. Styles the last major event in the indies, and joined the ranks of NXTdebuting in the ring against sami zayn on NXT TakeOver: Dallaswith a very favorable reaction from both the public and the specialized press for his performance in combat and his charisma.

However, Mercury never understood Nakamura’s characterso he does not see that he is someone interesting or special by not understanding what he does or who he is both inside and outside the ring and the cameras. He does not see something attractive in him since his arrival.

“Since I started seeing Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE, I don’t understand what it is. I don’t know what I’m seeing. I know you have charisma because I look at it and I want to keep looking at it, and I’m trying to understand it. After a few years without further information from him, I don’t want to look at it anymore because I don’t know what it isMercury said.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.