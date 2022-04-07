WWE: Nick Khan believes that Roman Reigns can take another leap in his career

The president of WWE, Nick Khanhe assured in an interview for Matthew Belloni in The Town what Roman Reigns could be the next superstar of the company that makes the jump from the ring to the Hollywood cinema, just as they have done rock and John Cena.

“We think it’s certainly up there, and we have big plans with him to help him make the big leapwhich we think will be great for him and certainly great to do it with him. Yes, we believe that he has that, “said Khan about the maximum champion of WWE, who comes from starring WrestleMania 38 in view of Brock Lesnar.

Khan added that being related to a megastar like The Rock, it may be more feasible that transition to film in the not-too-distant future: “Yes, it’s like a samoan dynasty. there is a lot of connection therebetween the two of them and we will see what is played there over time”.

Roman has done it all in WWE since his debut in the year 2012: from being a crucial part of Shield with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins, until star six times the biggest event of the company, get the most important championships and be the possessor of Universal Championship who has had it in his hands the longest in WWE history.

