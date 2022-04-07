WWE: Lacey Evans would return to the company on the next Friday Night SmackDown

We meet on the dates after WrestleMania. As usual at this time, the absences of the last few months are made notice through rumors that they ensure their prompt return to WWE. And precisely, a female superstar has sounded behind the scenes on the way to the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

the news portal PWInsider has confirmed that Lacey Evans He is very close to making his return to the cameras. the superstar was agreed to be backstage on the Friday Night SmackDown episode which will take place this Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lacey Evans He has been absent from WWE since February 15, 2021. The superstar confirmed her pregnancy in front of the RAW cameras amid her rivalry with Charlotte Flair. Due to the COVID pandemic, Evans was forced to give birth at her home on October 16 of the same year. Lacey may pick up her rivalry with “The Queen,” but for now the role he will play in his return is unknown to the show.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.