Will Smith’s acting on the world stage | Conjectures about the political significance of a macho outburst

Beyond the entertainment business, the Oscars ceremony is not just a ceremony related to art, and therefore, to the comedy and tragedy of the human experience. Perhaps that is why the errors and scandals raised in that event usually translate, contrary to the manifest intentions of its protagonists, something of the political and social conflict that a globalized community is going through. From this point of view, we do not care so much about what happens to someone who commits a mistake or a slip, but rather the significance that it takes on the listener, be it one or millions of people.

For example, at the 2017 Oscars, criticism rained down on then-President Donald Trump, to the point that the presenter (Jimmy Kimmel) did not hesitate to say: “at this moment 225 countries that hate us are watching us.” Well, that same night the actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway gave the wrong film as the winner (la la land instead of moonlit). Error that moments later was corrected not without some embarrassment for drivers. Now, if it is true that, as Lacan points out, “it is clear that every failed act is a successful speech”[1]: What significance can the fact take on for the public that in a momentous ceremony where a president is disapproved, it is shown that the wrong person won? Today that the problem is no longer Trump but the evil Russian “dictator”, a pathetic macho outburst can be read in the key of a veiled political significance.

Let’s get to the point. Delivery of the Oscars 2022. A comedian makes his monologue, the audience laughs, accompanies the humorist’s verbiage. Here comes the joke that half the planet is talking about: a reference to the baldness of the singer and producer Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada’s husband laughs. That is: the camera shows the moment in which Will Smith laughs at the joke about his wife’s baldness. The same joke that the woman rejects with a gesture of displeasure. And from there, everything we already know. The man leaves his chair, goes to the comedian, slaps him in the face, yells twice: don’t say my wife’s name! and this violence produces more resonance than several editions of the Oscars all together.

As a simple conjecture, we are interested in testing a perspective that has been avoided until now in the comments and analyzes made on this episode. What if we consider that Will Smith hits Chris Rock because he feels like he lacks his wife? Moreover, he probably fears the reproach that she, with all rights, may well direct at him. If this were the case, the husband, the man, is not responsible for his reaction to the comedian’s joke, that is: that he liked it, and that is why he laughs. Therefore, instead of apologizing to Jada, he executes an outrageous actingactually enters the stage). If he acting it is an unconscious call to the Other, in this case Will acts: Jada, I’m good, look how much I love you! It is about a violent man in the position of a child. A macho who in his fantasy transforms the lady into a mother.[2]

Then, already awarded the Oscar, the beater declares himself little less than a defender of all families and good people in the world and, through tears, thanks all those who have helped him and help him in such a great task. Therefore, beyond the anecdotal dimension between Will, Jada and Chris, let’s put this episode in relation to the current world scene where, as usual, the United States presents itself as defenders of the good and correct in the world.

That is: the American Academy awards the Oscar to the Best Actor to a violent American who, in the midst of actingHe says he dedicates his life to protecting the good guys. It should not be a coincidence then that Freud wrote “Those who fail when they succeed”[3] from the story of a man who obtains power thanks to his crimes: Shakespeare’s Macbeth, author of tragedies if there are any. I mean.

Sergio Zabalza is a psychoanalyst. Doctor in Psychology from the University of Buenos Aires.

Grades:

[1] Jacques Lacan, “Function and field of the word”, in Escritos 1, Buenos Aires, Siglo XXI, 1988, p. 258.

[2] Someone could argue that instead of acting, it was a passage to the act, like Dora’s famous slap in the face to Mr. K, recounted by Freud in his famous history. But in the passage to the act there is no longer any call to the Other: the subject completely excludes himself from the scene.



[3] Sigmund Freud, “Those who fail when they succeed”, in Complete Works, AE Volume XIV, p. 323.