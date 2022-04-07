Will Smith was going to star in a Deadshot movie but asked for too much money to do it

If a Deadshot movie starring Will Smith already seemed like a long way off after all the adjustments Warner Bros has made to their plans for the DC movie and the poor reception of the suicide squad In 2016, that idea now seems even more difficult due to all the controversy surrounding Smith for his blow to Chris Rock in the most recent version of the Oscars.

Thus, amid reports of pauses in the progress of Smith’s projects such as Fast and Loose and bad Boys 4, now Rolling Stone decided to update the status of the potential Deadshot movie starring the actor.

According to that medium, that DCEU project is “in the background since long before” of the incident the Oscar Awards. But since that was already evident, that information is not the most striking of this report and that title is taken by the data regarding whate Smith’s salary would have been a factor in the slow progress of that production.

Specifically Rolling Stone says that Smith priced too high for his stake long ago and that would have stalled everything.

For now it is unknown how much money Smith would have asked for, but the report noted that the actor received $ 20 million for his work in king richardthe role that gave him the Oscar for Best Actor.