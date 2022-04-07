Will Smith, prey to anxiety, would have entered a rehabilitation clinic

At the Oscar ceremony, the actor took the award for Best Actor and gave an emotional speech. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

They don’t stop the news around the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock, when he made a bad joke about the alopecia he suffers from Jada PinkettWill’s wife. Apparently the apologies Will offered the next day when she wrote: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards at night was unacceptable and inexcusable”, have not been enough to mitigate Smith’s stress, nor his subsequent resignation from the Academy, since the actor would be experiencing a strong internal conflict, which has taken to a rehab clinic.

The information has been given by the British newspaper The Sun, which assured that Will himself was admitted to a specialized center for mental and emotional illnesses and ailments to manage the stress and the go to. The clinic, which would be located in California, is of a high level and stars such as Christian Bale, Chris Brown, Mike Tyson and Amy Winehouse.

Will Smith’s dark moment

According to what was said by the British tabloid, Will would be facing the most difficult moment of his professional career, but also personally, since after the famous and painful episode of the Oscars, he has had to deal with public ridicule and criticism. , the remarks of his colleagues and the cancellation of several of his contracts, as happened with the productions of Netflix and Sony.

“Will is very affected and needs help to deal with stress,” the newspaper wrote about it. “This is one of the toughest fights that he has experienced in his career, he has to do an examination of conscience and find out how he will get ahead after everything that has happened,” reads according to a source consulted.

Here the entertainment news that are trending

At the moment, it is not known how long he will be in the luxurious center, but apparently the treatments of this type could reach three weeks and when he leaves, the patient will have to go to periodic therapies to continue the process.