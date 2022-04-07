Will Smith could take another hit; August Alsina ex-lover of Jada Pinkett could reveal everything about their romance

On March 27, the Oscar Awards were held in which not only the best of cinema was highlighted, but there was an unfortunate moment in which Will Smith was the protagonist, as the actor who became famous for his participation in the series “The Prince of Rap” went on stage to hit Chris Rock, after a joke he made to his wife Jada Pinkett about the alopecia that the actress also suffers from.

This unfortunate moment, without a doubt, stole the spotlight from the awards, due to this Will Smith has been greatly affected in his professional life, since several projects have been paused due to his aggression, but this is not all, it seems that the actor who participated in “7 Souls” now he would be the one who could take a hit but it would be emotional.

And it is rumored that August Alsina, a singer who was the lover of Will Smith’s wife, could be about to reveal everything he experienced during his romantic idyll with Jada Pinkett.

Is August Alsina preparing a revealing book?

According to The Sun, the famous singer of American origin with whom Jada Pinkett had an extramarital relationship received a strong monetary offer to tell in detail everything he lived with Will Smith’s wife in a book.

It should be noted that in 2020, the year that the Coronavirus pandemic attacked the world, Jada Pinkett revealed to her husband Will Smith that she had an affair with August and it was there that the “Men in Black” actor broke down in tears; Because of this, Jada’s infidelity is no secret to anyone, so now August could tell the part of her experience.

August is preparing to sign a big-money book deal detailing his romantic relationships with Jada.

Has August already talked about Jada in his song?

August recently released the song “Shake the World”, whose lyrics some say could be inspired or dedicated to Will Smith’s wife and everything they experienced during the months they were together.

And it is that said theme contains phrases such as: “after messing with everyone’s favorite”, some followers of the singer claim that he could be talking about his romance with Jada Pinkett, however, this has not been confirmed by August.

